Thanking healthcare workers in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the virus quickly spreads around the world, causing lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, people are taking the time to thank those on the front lines.
Friday, the Saratoga Springs Police Department thanked local healthcare workers and urged others to do the same.
Between high infection rates, low supplies, and all the other challenges healthcare workers are facing in the pandemic, it’s important to take a moment to thank those treating the sick.
