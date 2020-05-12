Video Updates from Officials

Thank You parade honors local healthcare workers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car parade was held Tuesday to show support for healthcare workers.

The car parade left the Maimonides Hebrew Day School with a fire and police escort, and honked their horns and waved to medical workers at St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

They also brought cards and chocolates to give to workers as a “thank you” for all they do.

