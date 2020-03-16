Testimony continues in Troy quadruple homicide trial

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Testimony in the case against a man accused in a quadruple homicide in Troy began Monday inside a Rensselaer County courthouse.

The first person to take the stand was a doctor who detailed the gruesome cause of death for all four victims, which include two women and two young children.

The prosecution alleges the 2017 killings escalated from a robbery at the 2nd Avenue apartment. James White’s attorney said the prosecution’s word is baseless speculation.

The suspect’s co-defendant, who pleaded guilty in the case last year, is expected to testify against him in coming days.

While cameras were allowed inside the classroom, jurors were seen keeping their distance from one another. Eight sat inside the jury box, and four sat in front of the box with room in between each of them.

LATEST STORIES: