Test results come back on mysterious substance in Ravena

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After multiple residents in the village of Ravena reported a mysterious dust accumulating on their cars and homes, the substance was sent off for testing and the results have come in.

In a letter by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to Ravena Mayor William Misuraca, testing revealed at least one sample consisted of salt.

The investigation into where the substance is coming from is ongoing.

If residents find the substance moving forward, they are encouraged to contact the DEC as soon as possible so appropriate testing can be done.