Tentative agreement reached for workers at Delmar nursing home

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Healthcare workers at bankrupt, long-term health care facilities in Delmar have agreed to a tentative contract with new owners.

In December 2019, the owners of Good Samaritan Village senior community and Kenwood Manor filed for bankruptcy. Workers discussed going on strike after the collective bargaining agreement was ended between them and the owners.

On Wednesday, the prospective new owners, Centers Health Care, came to an agreement with the workers. The contract will allow caregivers to keep their health care and their jobs.

The agreement is expected to be finalized after a vote Thursday and a bankruptcy hearing later in the month.

