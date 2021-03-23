Tensions boil over as deadline looms for police reform agenda

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cities across New York State have until April 1 to turn in their police reform agenda to the state. On Tuesday, Saratoga City Council had a heated discussion on how they plan to move forward as the deadline looms.

“[The city’s resolution] has to say that we are going to do these things, we are working to do these things, not that we are maybe going to do these things,” said activist Lexis Figuereo.

Saratoga Springs Police Reform Task Force has recommended a 50-point plan for the city to implement, but there’s language in the city council’s drafted resolution the activist said can throw a wrench into things running smoothly.

“I’m sure there’s going to be no more peace in here, and we’re going to have to continue in the streets, going to continue putting pressure on them,” Figuereo said.

Governor Cuomo’s executive order states local governments must “create a plan to adopt and implement the recommendations resulting from its review and consultation.” Several points in the council’s resolution said they’ll be “considered.”

The wording was something which concerned numerous people who logged on to the council’s meeting including task force member Daesha Harris.

“We want action words as stated in the executive order,” Harris said.

City Attorney Vincent DeLeonardis apologized if the language caused alarm or confusion of the council’s intent. He said not all of the requests can be immediately met like a civilian review board. The attorney said that would mean a referendum to the city’s charter.

“You can of course accept all of the recommendations as written, just understand you will be addressing these very same issues that were called out in the resolution in the implementation stage,” DeLeonardis said.

A third resolution draft was said to be in development for public review and comment ahead of next weeks final meeting.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to both the public safety director and mayor for comment, but did not get a response back.