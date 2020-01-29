Teens teach technology to Seniors

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school students and senior citizens were brought together by the Bethlehem’s Parks & Rec and Senior Services Departments for the first “Seniors & Teens Talk Technology” event.

Taking place in the Bethlehem town hall, the event is being called a success by organizers. They also say positive relationships were made that day between seniors and teens. Another event is scheduled for the spring.

Photos provided by the Town of Bethlehem

