Teens teach technology to Seniors

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school students and senior citizens were brought together by the Bethlehem’s Parks & Rec and Senior Services Departments for the first “Seniors & Teens Talk Technology” event.
Taking place in the Bethlehem town hall, the event is being called a success by organizers. They also say positive relationships were made that day between seniors and teens. Another event is scheduled for the spring.
In a prepared statement on the event, Meredith Holmquist, one of the event organizers said:
“Everyone was smiling and laughing. The seniors were telling stories about their grandchildren and what they did for a living, and the teens were telling them about their plans for the future… Intergenerational relationships are important and to see it happening was so uplifting.”Meredith Holmquist