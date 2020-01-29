Today’s episode of General Hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

Teens teach technology to Seniors

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school students and senior citizens were brought together by the Bethlehem’s Parks & Rec and Senior Services Departments for the first “Seniors & Teens Talk Technology” event.

Taking place in the Bethlehem town hall, the event is being called a success by organizers. They also say positive relationships were made that day between seniors and teens. Another event is scheduled for the spring.

Photos provided by the Town of Bethlehem

In a prepared statement on the event, Meredith Holmquist, one of the event organizers said:

“Everyone was smiling and laughing. The seniors were telling stories about their grandchildren and what they did for a living, and the teens were telling them about their plans for the future… Intergenerational relationships are important and to see it happening was so uplifting.”

Meredith Holmquist

