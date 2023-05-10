ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year, the Freihofer’s Run for Women is celebrating its 45th year in Albany. To celebrate, young artists from around the Capital Region entered into the Anniversary Commemorative Poster Contest. Two teens took home first and second prize.

“Instead of going to artists and commissioning them to do work for the race, which has been done in the past, we decided to do a contest for middle school and high school students,” event director Kristen Hislop said. “We were absolutely thrilled with what we got back.”

The Race for Women 5K will take place at 9 a.m. on June 3. A Capital Kids 3K race and a smaller kids run will also be taking place in downtown Albany. The whole family is encouraged to attend.