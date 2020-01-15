Teens helping others with addiction in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Young adults who rose above their drug addictions are raising money to help others go through the same program they did.

The pair were outside the Stewart’s in Bennington asking for donations to the Teen Challenge Recovery Program so that someone who can’t afford the program would still be able to go.

Both said the 15-month drug and alcohol rehab saved their lives, and they wanted to give back.

“A lot of alcoholics are broke by the time they go to rehab,” volunteer Chris Carl said. “Get them in for free, get them the help they need.”

Teen Challenge Vermont is a faith-based, residential program in Johnson, Vt.