Teens arrested after gas station burglaries

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two teens they say stole items at the Guilderland Service Area Mobil Gas Station on I-90.

Police say the teens, both wearing ski masks, jumped over the gas station counter and stole cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The teens entered and left the scene through the service area’s employee entrance.

Police say they later located the teens during a traffic stop following an unrelated burglary at a different gas station in Guilderland.

Both teens were charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree conspiracy.

The teens are due to return in the Town of Guilderland at a later date.