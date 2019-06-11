Teens accused of setting shed of group home on fire

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens they say set a shed at the Kinderhoff Group Home on Route 203 in Kinderhook on Monday.

Police say the fire was knocked down quickly, preventing any significant damage to the items inside the shed.

The teens, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old, are accused of entering the locked shed without permission and setting materials inside a crawl space on fire.

Both were charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree arson.

The 17-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for Kinderhook Court on June 25. The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for the Columbia County Probation Department.