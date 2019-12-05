Teen volunteer wins free Celine Dion tickets for good deeds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite some personal set backs, 17 year-old Messiah Hotte-Humphries continues to give back to the community. Those good deeds came full circle when he received a special gift from a chain of others wanting to give back.

A few weeks ago, the Albany Police Department posted a challenge on Facebook for the community to post pictures of them doing “random acts of kindness.” The prize? Celine Dion tickets when she comes to Albany this Saturday.

With close to 100 entries, Messiah’s was randomly selected as the winner.

“I saw so many beautiful posts of people doing beautiful things out there,” Messiah’s mother Paige Weinlein.

Messiah volunteers at a local community center. He has autism, which can make him uncomfortable around people, but that hasn’t stopped him from spending hours of his time volunteering.

“When you give, you’re actually doing something nice. You’re giving with a grateful heart for other people to enjoy,” Messiah said.

The tickets came from nearly 1,000 miles away from Nicci Delic in Ontario. She’s couldn’t go to the concert but wanted to make sure someone else could.

“For me, it’s been really fun watching quietly on my phone and on Facebook the momentum it’s taken,” Delic said. “I’m really happy to hear someone who maybe wouldn’t have otherwise had the chance to go is going to go and use them.”

Messiah said he will take his mother to the concert.