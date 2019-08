ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the stomach Wednesday night in the City of Albany.

Police responded to Tyler Trice Terrace in Albany just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired. Officers say the teen was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Albany Medical Center. He is expected to be recover.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.