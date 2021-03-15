Teen shot in the leg on Lark Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teenager was shot in the leg on Lark Street Monday evening, police said.

Around 5:10 p.m., Albany police were called to Lark Street near First Street for a shooting. Shortly after, a 17-year-old male entered Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was shot during the incident on Lark Street.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-8039.

