ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three brave teens were honored Tuesday morning at the Capitol after saving two individuals from drowning.

14-year-old Ava Horton, Meka Boncie-Machin, and Emily John, were presented with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal by Senator Tedisco.

Back in April, the teens were at Collins Lake when they noticed two people nearly drowning. All three sprang into action to save the individuals and are now considered hometown heroes.