Teen facing two felony charges after sharing sexual video on social media

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School student was arrested Monday for promoting a sexual performance of a child, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s office.

The student, a 17-year-old male, had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old female student in the boys’ locker room. The male made a recording of it without the female’s consent and posted the video on social media.

The incident was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School, and the 17-year-old male was placed into custody.

The student was charged with one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (a class D felony), Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree (a class E felony), and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor). The juvenile student was released to his parents to appear at Albany County Family Court the next day.

This comes after two instances of alleged bullying involving social media at Shenendehowa High School.

These incidents of social shaming may leave parents wondering how they can protect their kids from being a victim.

Dr. Rudy Nydegger, a child psychologist based in Niskayuna, says social media and cellphones are advancing in the hands of kids more quickly than parents are able to control.

He says incidents like the ones at RCS and Shenendehowa where students were filmed inappropriately are often brushed off by teens as no big deal.

While it’s hard for kids to control the actions of their peers, Dr. Nydegger says parents can certainly step up.

“If I had one message to people it would be: Parents, understand, learn about, and supervise your kids’ use of social media,” Dr. Nydegger told NEWS10 ABC. “It’s too important and too potentially dangerous to ignore.”

The RCS Central School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

On November 25, an RCS High School student posted a video on social media which allegedly contained a consensual sexual encounter that was recorded on our high school campus. Students brought the incident to the attention of school administrators who immediately contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. As a result of their investigation, the student who posted the video was formally charged and is pending an appearance in Albany County Family Court.

In addition to charges by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the student will face disciplinary consequences for violating the school’s code of conduct. This is not the first time that students at RCS or other schools have utilized social media with extremely poor judgment, resulting in harm to other students or in breaking the law. Various groups of staff and students have tackled this issue both before and after this incident. We are faced with a cultural insensitivity to the ramifications of sharing personal information, violating privacy, or harassing or threatening other people on social media.

RCS has strong policies against incidents that infringe on the rights of students and staff within our school district. No student, faculty or staff member should be a victim to the divisiveness that this type of behavior elicits in today’s society. Acts of harassment and bullying will not be tolerated. Violations of privacy will not be tolerated. Threats of harm will not be tolerated. All individuals must understand that their actions have power and have consequences, both within the district and society, and the results can be significant. RCS Central School Disctrict