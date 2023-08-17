Fort Ann, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ft Ann, Washington County. A quiet small town, population 472. That status quo was disturbed Wednesday afternoon when a 15 year old boy was shot at this house on Charles Street.

According to Sheriff Jeff Murphy, the young victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Washington county sheriff’s department says multiple children were inside the house, including a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with 2nd degree manslaughter. The identity of the suspect, the victim, or the others in the house have not been released due to their ages.

The teenaged suspect in the Fort Ann shooting was arraigned here at the Washington County Youth Arraignment Part. He was released to his guardians on probation supervision.

Neighbors we spoke to didn’t know much about the tragedy and didn’t want to be interviewed.

We did hear however from Fort Ann School Superintendent Justin Hoskins who released a statement saying:

“Fort Ann Central School District is a tight-knit community and we are devastated by this news. We are concentrating on supporting our students and families at this time by offering grief counseling at the school.”

The high school aged suspect in this tragedy was also charged with reckless endangerment.