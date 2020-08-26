Teen arrested for July shooting at Crossgates Mall

crossgates mall shots fired 7222020

Several police agencies responded to Crossgates Mall on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for reports of shots fired. (NEWS10)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department arrested a teenager on Wednesday after a shooting incident in July at Crossgates Mall.

Around 3 p.m. on July 22, several police agencies responded to Crossgates for a shooting incident inside the mall. One shot was fired, police said. No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

With the help of the Albany Police Department, a 15-year-old male was arrested for the shooting.

He was charged in Albany County Family Court with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was also arrested on an outstanding Albany County Family Court warrant.

The teen was sent to a secured juvenile detention facility.

His identity is not being released because of his age.

