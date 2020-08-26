Teen arrested for July shooting at Crossgates Mall

Several police agencies responded to Crossgates Mall on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for reports of shots fired. (NEWS10)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department arrested a teenager on Wednesday after a shooting incident in July at Crossgates Mall.

Around 3 p.m. on July 22, several police agencies responded to Crossgates for a shooting incident inside the mall. One shot was fired, police said. No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

With the help of the Albany Police Department, a 15-year-old male was arrested for the shooting.

He was charged in Albany County Family Court with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was also arrested on an outstanding Albany County Family Court warrant.

The teen was sent to a secured juvenile detention facility.

His identity is not being released because of his age.

