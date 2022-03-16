FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Jim Tedisco and several local county sheriffs are speaking out against bail reform, which they call “catch and release.” They say it’s led to a spike in crime and are planning an announcement.

They say criminal justice reforms have made the public less safe, a “revolving door of danger and disaster.” Appearing at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the press conference are:

Sen. Jim Tedisco

Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort

Montgomery County Legislature Chairman Mike Pepe

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino

Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo

The press conference starts at 10:30 a.m. Watch it here: