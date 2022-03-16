FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sen. Jim Tedisco and several local county sheriffs are speaking out against bail reform, which they call “catch and release.” They say it’s led to a spike in crime and are planning an announcement.
They say criminal justice reforms have made the public less safe, a “revolving door of danger and disaster.” Appearing at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the press conference are:
- Sen. Jim Tedisco
- Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort
- Montgomery County Legislature Chairman Mike Pepe
- Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino
- Herkimer County Sheriff Scott Scherer
- Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith
- Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo
The press conference starts at 10:30 a.m. Watch it here: