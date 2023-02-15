ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh honored the Shenendehowa girls and boys varsity volleyball teams at the New York State Capital on February 15. Both teams won their first state championship this past season.

Shenendehowa girls volleyball won the NYS Class AA Championship with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 win over Lancaster High School in November 2022. The team went 12-0 in suburban council play and had an overall record of 22-5 on their way to the Class AA title. In addition, the team also garnered a collective 93.13 grade point average.

Shenendehowa boys volleyball captured the 2022 NYSPHSAA Division I Championship with a 32-30, 20-25, 25-12 and 25-22 win over Webster High School in November 2022. The team went 16-0 in suburban council play and 26-0 heading to the Division 1 title. Like the girls, the boys team also marked an impressive collective GPA with 92.67.

Senator Jim Tedisco states, “Shenendehowa is a true powerhouse for its outstanding academic and athletic programs. Today, Assemblywoman Walsh and I honored not one, but two Shenendehowa Volleyball Teams that truly excelled to the highest level becoming New York State Champions. This is historic as I’ve honored several state champions over the years but this is the first time I recall honoring both the girls and boys teams for the same sport in the same year! We are very proud of what these two teams have accomplished both academically and athletically and wish them continued success into the future.”