Tech travel tips to stay cyber safe

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you’re traveling during the summer season make sure you’re keeping your cyber safety in mind.

Phishing attempts can range from plugging your phone into a public USB charger to connecting to public WiFi. Experts say you should never connect to anything without a password, and never allow data transfers to your phone from unknown sources.

GreyCastle Security experts say people should start treating their virtual information with the care they use for their physical belongings.