Teachers surprise principal with gifts of appreciation

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of teachers in Mechanicville surprised their principal Friday morning with treats and notes of appreciation.

Third grade teacher Terry Walker alerted NEWS10 ABC to the gesture, writing, ‘We couldn’t have gotten through the last couple of years without his support.” Fellow third grade teacher Ann Richardson agrees.

“He’s been so supportive, understanding that this is a time where we really need to think outside the box,” she said. “We really need to meet all of these students at their needs, and he’s been so supportive in helping and guiding us teachers in understanding how we can do that.”

“I agree with everything Ann said,” Walker said. “He gives 100 percent, and he makes you want to give 100 percent.”

October is National Principals Month, which is why the teachers decided to surprise Principal Chris Turcio.