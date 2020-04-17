Teachers, first responders hold parade for students in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Teachers, police officers and firefighters put on a big parade Friday in Schenectady to remind students that they are not forgotten during the coronavirus pandemic.
Horns honking and sirens blaring, the parade left Mont Pleasant Middle School and went through Mont Pleasant, Hamilton Hill and Bellevue.
The parade was organized by teachers at Mont Pleasant.
