Teachers, deputies take part in Schoharie County car parade

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car parade was held in Schoharie County on Friday.

Students and parents lined up along the road or in their driveways with colorful handmade signs. They waited and waved as Schoharie Elementary School teachers and some sheriff’s deputies drove through several towns to see the students.

Many of the students wrote signs about how much they miss their teachers, and the parents made signs expressing their appreciation for them.

