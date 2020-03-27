Tattoo parlor giving back to medical workers

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dan Belcher and Holly Robinson, the owners of resolute tattoo in Delmar are closed due to them being a nonessential business during the coronavirus outbreak. However, that isn’t stopping them from doing what they can to give back to those who are sacrificing their time for the community.

Dan and Holly got together and made a post on their Facebook page asking their community to come together and donate so they can bring food to the medical workers at local area hospitals as a way of giving thanks to all of them for all of their hard work.

The donations so far have reached over $2,300 in orders that have already been brought to the ICU units over at Albany Med, St. Peter’s Hospital and Ellis Hospital. The medical workers are overjoyed and thankful for everything that the community has done for them during these troubling times.

Dan and Holly say that they’re extremely thankful to everyone in their community who have donated so far, saying that none of this would be possible without their support. They also say that with the influx of donations coming from all over the capital region, they say they plan on continuing their efforts and plan on ordering more food for them in the coming weeks.

If you would like to make a donation, you can head to this link.

