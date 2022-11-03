ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants from all over the Captial Region will gather at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom, 126 Campbell Ave, Troy on November 12 to showcase their best wings. General admission is $40 per person and ticket sales will be capped at 300. General admission attendees will get two wings from each of the 15 plus restaurant vendors, a minimum of 30 per person. All proceeds will go to St. Jude The Apostle School Tuition Assistance Program. Free pizza from Price Chopper/Market 32 and a free dessert table courtesy of Janali Realty will also be available at the event.

Current Participating Restaurants