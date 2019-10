SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arson task force in Schenectady wants the public’s help with a cold case.

A home on Parkwood Boulevard went up in flames on March 4, 2016. One person was rescued from the house and treated for serious injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Schenectady Police Department or reach out to the arson task force on Facebook.