ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of April’s Earth Month, the News10 ABC in the Morning women are using style to start a conversation about shopping sustainably. For 30 days, they’re taking the “No New Clothes” pledge and it’s about a lot more than just saving money.

Remake is a global advocacy organization fighting for fair pay and climate justice in the clothing industry. They created the “No New Clothes” pledge to challenge people to limit their carbon footprint by rethinking their shopping habits.

On average, Americans purchase about 16 new pieces of clothing every 3 months. By opting out, and not buying new clothing during that time frame, you can make major impacts to the environment and to your wallet.

Remake’s 2023 “No New Clothes” Pledge will launch on June 1, but you don’t have to wait until then to join the thousands who have already taken the pledge. The pledge is a personal journey. Some #NoNewClothes pledge-takers limit themselves to purchasing no apparel, while others only limit their purchasing of “new products.” The rules are yours to set.

This month, the NEWS10 ABC in the Morning women will take the pledge for 30 days. During that time frame, they will each re-wear one article of clothing at least 3 times. We’ll also explore different secondhand shops in the area.

Our inspiration for the challenge came from Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee who took the pledge last year. We’ll speak to her later this month about her experience.

If you want to take the pledge with us this month, we want to hear from you! Do you have photos of ways you style the same clothing item multiple times? Let us know! Email me at chudson@news10.com.