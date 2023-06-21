GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on June 27, families can visit Regal Cinemas Crossgates 18 & IMAX for $2 kid-friendly movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The film festival will offer two movies during the first show of the day.

The Summer Movie Express lineup is:

June 27 – 28: Sonic the Hedgehog (PG); Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)

July 4 – 5: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG); Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)

July 11 – 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG); Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)

July 18 – 19: The Bad Guys (PG); Playing with Fire (PG)

July 25 – 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG); Sing 2 (PG)

August 1 – 2: Boss Baby: The Family Business (PG); Doolittle (PG)

August 8 – 9: Curious George (G); Kung Fo Panda 3 (PG)

August 15 – 16: Minions (PG); How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

August 22 – 23: Shrek (PG); Kung Fu Panda (PG)

August 29 – 30: Trolls World Tour (PG); Despicable Me (PG)

On June 27 and 28, Sonic the Hedgehog will play at 10:30 a.m. and Dora the Explorer will show at 10:45 a.m. For more information on showings and tickets at Regal Crossgates, visit their website.