GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mama Mia so much pizza! Fierro’s Pizza in Greenfield Center announced its pizza challenge is back! Take on a huge slice for a chance to win some Fierro’s merch and serious bragging rights.

The Fierro’s Pizza challenge entails participants must finish a 24″ jumbo slice of pizza in 12 minutes or less. The monstrous slice will have one pound of cheese, one pound of dough, and one pound of meat toppings. Vegetarians can also take on this challenge as Fierro’s will accommodate vegetarian diets.

Those who complete the challenge will get the Fierro’s Pizza challenge slice for free, a $50.00 Fierro’s Gift Card, and a Fierro’s T-Shirt. Fierro’s Pizza is located at 2524 Rte 9N, Greenfield Center, good luck to those who take on this delicious but hefty challenge.