The Albany Tulip Festival is less than a month away.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, the Empire State Capital Volkssporters walking club is hosting a morning walk to enjoy the spectacular display of tulip gardens in Washington Park. Walkers can choose either a 5K or 10K route that departs from the Albany Corning Preserve Playground.

All walkers must sign in and pay a $3 walk fee. Sign-in runs from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. Participants will be able to gaze upon over 150 different varieties of tulips.

The annual Tulip Festival will be held on May 13 and 14. The celebration will feature nearly one hundred artisans selling handmade crafts, a fine arts show, a KidZone, entertainment, and more.