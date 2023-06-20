COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center is celebrating International Day of Yoga by offering a free yoga session from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on June 21. The class is a beginner-level session and will be held on the lower level in front of L.L. Bean.

The first 25 guests to arrive will receive a free yoga mat and water bottle from Five Below. Individuals must bring their own mat to participate. Every participant will receive a $1 coffee from Cinnabon.

The yoga class is led by Jennifer Honen, a Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer based in Albany. Participants will be guided through a series of relaxing and energizing poses, helping to connect the mind, body, and spirit.