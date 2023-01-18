ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to The New York Lottery, a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 17 TAKE 5 evening drawing in Albany. The ticket worth, $35,841.50 was purchased at Plaza 23 Truck Stop on Chruch Street in Albany.

The winning TAKE 5 numbers for January 17 evening drawing are 10, 16, 23, 29 and 33. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.