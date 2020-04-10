TagYourTakeout using social media to show open businesses while helping the community

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Now, the power of social media is looking to make a difference.

As many restaurants have shut down due to the coronavirus, others have cut staff drastically and are keeping afloat by offering takeout and delivery.

Now, there’s a weekly Instagram giveaway called, “#TagYourTakeout” which was created by Evander and Louise, a company that creates guides for Saratoga Springs. The new campaign is an initiative that not only brings community together online, but supports locally owned restaurants and families in need.

Every week, the public will have a chance to post on their Instagram story or post, tag the restaurant, Evander and Louise’ Instagram page and then use the hashtag, #TagYourTakeout. You’re then entered to win a $50 gift-card to a local restaunrant affiliates with the company, Evander and Louise.

They draw four winners per-week and for every $50 given out, they donate another $50 to the Franklin Community Center as it’s an all an effort to hero everybody out.

“People can win from wherever as long as it’s a local restaurant. The goal is to support local businesses, we’re here, we’re in Saratoga, this is our community,” Owner of Evander and Louise, Jacob Hopper said. “We’re focusing on our community but I want to encourage people everywhere to go out. Show people that places are open, show people take out is an option and see what we can do, they need a lot of support.

Winners are announced every Wednesday afternoon and there’s also a $10 gratuity given to restaurant workers.

