Taghkanic man, 75, arrested for Attempted Murder

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

TAGHKANIC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 75-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of Attempted Murder.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, New York State Police were called to Sopak Road for a reported domestic incident.

At the scene, police found Joseph Macri attempting to drown the victim in a pond on the property. The 75 year old complied with Troopers’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Macri was charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree. He was sent to Columbia County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on July 8.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG