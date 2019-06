IRVINE, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

If you have lunch plans, cancel them! Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

But here’s the best part: there’s no purchase necessary to get your free taco!

The promotion is in celebration of the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

This is happening at participating Taco Bells between 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.