Syracuse University to move classes exclusively online due to Coronavirus concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it is suspending its residential academic programs and will transition to online courses beginning March 13 through at least March 30.

Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University, says this is the right decision for the students, faculty, and staff. Haynie says SU is not the first institution to take this step, but after looking at data, believe this is the right decision for the SU campus.

As students are getting ready to leave campus for spring break, Haynie is encouraging students to take home textbooks, computers, and any other items they will need to study away from campus.

Students who leave for spring break will not be allowed to come back to campus, however, the university will remain open.

For more information visit: https://www.syracuse.edu/coronavirus

