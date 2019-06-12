Sweet new attraction: Krispy Kreme to open flagship store in Times Square

MIAMI – MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN)– Attention, donut fans! Get ready to take a sweet bite out of the Big Apple with Krispy Kreme’s new flagship store.

The donut maker plans to open a flagship store in Times Square at Broadway and 48th Street. The 4,500 square foot store will offer exclusive merchandise, a walk-up window, and stadium seating. If you have a craving late at night or early in the morning, don’t worry. This new location will be open 24 hours a day. It will also feature what it calls “interactive digital activations.”

We can’t forget about Krispy Kreme’s iconic “Hot Light.” The company saying this new flagship store will display the largest “Hot Light” in the world.

The store is set to open in early 2020.