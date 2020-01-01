Swearing-in ceremony held for incoming Mayor William Keeler

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Music Hall was packed with support to welcome William Keeler as the 40th Mayor of Cohoes.

Keeler is a lifelong Cohoes resident and retired with years of experience with New York State Police.

Shawn Morse previously held a position as Mayor. He was removed from office after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds.

“I made promises to the public that I would do certain things. First and foremost I will return honor, integrity, and professionalism to city hall. That starts immediately,” said Cohoes Mayor William Keeler.