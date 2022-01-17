SVHC delays opening of COVID resource center

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Due to extreme wintery weather conditions, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center in Bennington has delayed opening until 11 a.m. Monday. The location is typically open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday, except in extreme cold temperatures when operations are temporarily suspended.

The COVID Resource Center offers testing, vaccinations, and boosters to the public. You don’t need an appointment to receive a test, and the Center offers a downloadable consent form you can fill out prior to your visit. There is no fee for testing, which helps slow the spread of the virus in Bennington County.

With the delayed opening, the Center will remain open until 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. For more information, you may call (802) 442-6361 or visit the Bennington location at 100 Hospital Drive.

