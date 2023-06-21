TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the past month crews were hard at work building a stage behind in Troy’s Powers Park. They were surprised to find their forklift burnt out when they came to work this morning. NEWS10 spoke to neighbors across the street, who wished to remain anonymous, that called police after seeing the vehicle on fire and someone fleeing the scene.

That wasn’t the only fire Troy first responders had to deal with. According to the city’s police department, there were four separate vehicle fires in the Lansingburgh neighborhood. All of the blazes occurred between 11:30 pm and Midnight Tuesday night. Their investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect in custody. Police are still trying to determine if the fires are connected.

The department says Detectives have collected multiple videos from surveillance cameras in the areas of the incidents. As for the forklift, a representative of the company estimates that the damage could come to $200,000.

If you have any information on the fires, you’re encouraged to call Troy Police.