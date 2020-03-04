Suspects reportedly lead police on pursuit through city streets

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested after reportedly leading police on a chase through the streets of Amsterdam and Schenectady on Tuesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Lacy, 28, of Schenectady, Destanee Gilchrist, 24, of Amsterdam, and Janelle Vennette, 25, of Schenectady and charged all three with Criminal Possession of a Control Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Control Substance in the 5th degree, a Class D Felony. Stanley was also charged with Fleeing a police officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and Aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd Degree, all misdemeanors with several vehicle and traffic violations.

Police say they tried to stop the car on Church Street when Lacy failed to comply with the Deputy and fled in an attempt to evade. The Deputy was then joined by the Amsterdam Police Department and New York State Police where the car was pursued with several attempts to put down spike strips that were unsuccessful.

Police say Lacy eventually lost control of his car as he was traveling up an on ramp on 890 in Schenectady where his car became disabled. Deputies reportedly found a large amount of narcotics after taking Lacy and his two passengers into custody.

Police say all three were charged and arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. Gilchrist and Vennett were released on their own recognizance and are to appear in court at a later date. Lacy was held without bail as police say he had two prior felonies and is currently on NYS Parole.