Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Suspect indicted in Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been indicted for hitting and killing someone with his car on Christmas Day.

Investigators said 35-year-old Ishwarnand Goberdhan was driving the car that hit Alejandro Melendez several times and eventually killed him.

Goberdhan fled two days later to Guyana, came back to Schenectady on January 15, and was arrested shortly after.

He pleaded not guilty to his indictment on several charges, including Murder and Manslaughter.

He is due back in court in March.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play