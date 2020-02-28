Suspect indicted in Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been indicted for hitting and killing someone with his car on Christmas Day.

Investigators said 35-year-old Ishwarnand Goberdhan was driving the car that hit Alejandro Melendez several times and eventually killed him.

Goberdhan fled two days later to Guyana, came back to Schenectady on January 15, and was arrested shortly after.

He pleaded not guilty to his indictment on several charges, including Murder and Manslaughter.

He is due back in court in March.

LATEST STORIES: