Suspect flees police along Hudson River, later captured

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect is in custody after leading police on a foot chase along the Hudson River.

Police said 21-year-old Scott Murray was being detained in Green Island around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on several charges, including six warrants, obstruction and filing a false instrument, when he ran toward the river to escape.

A K9 unit from Troy was called in to help apprehend Murray, who was captured a short time alter. He was taken to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

One of the warrants was a felony burglary with a weapon charge out of Troy.

