Suspect arrested in arson that destroyed an abandoned mill, damaged surrounding buildings in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of setting fire to an abandoned mill was arrested by the Gloversville Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing for the fire that broke out at around 9:15 p.m. Monday night at a large, abandoned mill on Rose Street. Initially the Gloversville Fire and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to the call. A request for mutual aid was then made and Meco, Berkshire, Pleasant Square, Sammonsville and Sir William Johnson Fire Departments responded to assist in bringing the fire under control.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning working to put out flames and hot spots. The fire spread to nearby structures and vehicles. The mill was entirely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Lincoln Flansburg, 44, of Gloversville remains in police custody and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Gloversville City Court. Police believe additional charges will be likely.

Police in the area blocked off Route 29A in both directions to divert traffic away from the scene of the fire. They said the road is expected to be blocked off throughout the day Tuesday.

According to 511NY, Route 29A in both directions remains closed until further notice. All lanes remain blocked from the Gloversville Middle School entrance to West Fulton Street Extension due to the structure fire

The investigation is ongoing and police said there is no threat to the community.

LATEST STORIES