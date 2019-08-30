Survey: 80% of parents say school years were the best days of their life

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As back to school season kicks off across the country, many adults are reminiscing on the good old days. A new survey revealing that most parents say their time in school were the best years they’ve ever had.

According to a new One Poll survey examining the common memories adults share about their education experiences, researchers say 80% of study participants have very fond memories of their time in school.

The study found some of the top experiences parents look back on include: showing off their new supplies, passing notes in class, and bringing their own lunch to school.

When it came down to lunchtime, they study additionally found that roughly 50% of parents say peanut butter & jelly sandwiches were their favorite meal as a kid.