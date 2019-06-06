Surveillance photos aid in charging suspect with assault

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged with second-degree assault after police say he punched another man in the head last month.

Police say Diego Torres, 25, of Albany punched a 40-year-old man in the head on May 12, 2019 at around 2:30 a.m. which caused facial fractures that have led to ongoing medical treatment. The incident took place on Maple Ave. just off of Caroline St.

Prior to the surveillance photos being released, authorities were unable to identify Torres as the suspect in this case. With the help of this information, police say numerous tips came in directly identifying him as the suspect.

The Saratoga Springs Police Dept. would like to thank those who shared the photos along with those who provided tips that led to Torres’s arrest.

He was arraigned in City Court Thursday morning and later posted bond in the amount of $10,000. The woman that is seen in the photos has been identified, but she is not expected to be charged in this case according to Lt. Bob Jillson, Investigations Lieutenant.