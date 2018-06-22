Surprise guest hands Ballston Spa graduate diploma

High school graduation is a big deal, but what could make it even more special?

It wasn’t a concert, but the Ballston Spa Class of 2018 filled SPAC on Thursday. One-by-one the graduates stepped to the stage to receive their diplomas.

There were no big surprises except for Arianna Crowd. She didn’t know there was special guest hiding back stage.

Her brother, Navy Petty Officer Xavier Crowd, had returned from deployment and was there to hand his sister her diploma.

Arianna said she’s thinking about following in her brother’s footsteps into the Navy.