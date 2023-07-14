ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services announced two upcoming surplus auctions in the Capital Region. Vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Saratoga Springs will be available.

The first auction will be held in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, July 18. The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation located at 2369 Route 50 South.

The second auction will be held in Albany on Tuesday, August 29. The auction was initially scheduled for July 19 but had to be rescheduled. The event will be held at the Office of General Services State Campus Auction Lot at 1220 Washington Ave.

For information on specific items and terms of sale, click here. Interested parties can also email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.