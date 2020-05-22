Supreme Court will allow former St. Clare’s employees to be part of dissolution proceedings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady Supreme Court ruling will allow former St. Clare’s workers to speak in regards to a request that would dissolve the St. Clare’s pension fund, according to the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY) who represent two St. Clare’s pensioners.

On May 8, a court blocked the corporation’s request for dissolution. The Attorney General’s office will be reviewing the case to find out if any laws were broken by the corporation.

The new Supreme Court decision will allow the two former St. Clare’s employees represented by LASNNY and another former employee to be a part of the corporate dissolution proceedings.

